Sandy Spring Bank Buys 181 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/sandy-spring-bank-buys-181-shares-of-conocophillips-cop.html.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.