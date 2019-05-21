Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SNMP opened at $2.83 on Friday. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sanchez Midstream Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 106,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Sanchez Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

