Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of SNMP opened at $2.83 on Friday. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $12.70.
Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter.
Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile
Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
