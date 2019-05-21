Saint Jean Carbon (SJL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Saint Jean Carbon Inc (CVE:SJL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company primarily explores for graphite and molybdenum properties located in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

