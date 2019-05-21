Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 49.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 913.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,548.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,159,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $19.71. 6,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.94). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $136.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

