Russell B. Wight, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) Stock

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Alexander’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.11, for a total transaction of $780,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $385.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.75 and a 1 year high of $394.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

