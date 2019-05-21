RPM International Inc. (RPM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RPM International were worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in RPM International by 63.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in RPM International by 5,778.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,112,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,059,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $71.00 price objective on shares of RPM International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $68.13.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.95%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

