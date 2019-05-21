Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Position Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,842 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,509.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,700 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $341,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,081 shares in the company, valued at $389,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,909 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $704,766.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,371.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,252. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/royal-caribbean-cruises-ltd-rcl-position-cut-by-teacher-retirement-system-of-texas.html.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.