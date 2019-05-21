Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Worldpay Inc (WP)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its holdings in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Worldpay comprises 1.4% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Worldpay by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worldpay by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worldpay by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worldpay by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Worldpay by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Worldpay alerts:

In other Worldpay news, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $1,340,850.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Happach sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,020,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,849 shares of company stock worth $8,250,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

WP opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. Worldpay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Worldpay had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Worldpay in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Worldpay from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Worldpay to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/royal-bank-of-scotland-group-plc-has-6-81-million-holdings-in-worldpay-inc-wp.html.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.