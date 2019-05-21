Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $62,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $257,192,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,181,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,952,000 after purchasing an additional 255,881 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,432,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $64,498,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,008,000 after purchasing an additional 134,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.11, for a total transaction of $244,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.13, for a total transaction of $574,227.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,163 shares in the company, valued at $19,741,285.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $353.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $363.85.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/roper-technologies-inc-rop-shares-bought-by-keybank-national-association-oh.html.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.