Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.67 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,331,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 762,573 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,949,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,761,000 after purchasing an additional 429,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,756,000 after purchasing an additional 361,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

