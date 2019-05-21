Revival Gold (RVG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Revival Gold Inc (CVE:RVG) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 30320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a market cap of $25.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revival Gold Inc will post -0.069999995757576 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revival Gold Company Profile (CVE:RVG)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

