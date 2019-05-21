Reviewing FRONTEO (FTEO) & Castlight Health (CSLT)

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Castlight Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FRONTEO and Castlight Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRONTEO 0 0 1 0 3.00 Castlight Health 0 1 4 0 2.80

FRONTEO currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.63%. Castlight Health has a consensus target price of $5.20, suggesting a potential upside of 51.60%. Given FRONTEO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FRONTEO is more favorable than Castlight Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FRONTEO and Castlight Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRONTEO $101.64 million 1.42 -$6.25 million N/A N/A Castlight Health $156.40 million 3.16 -$39.71 million ($0.16) -21.44

FRONTEO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castlight Health.

Profitability

This table compares FRONTEO and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRONTEO 3.58% 20.34% 6.39% Castlight Health -23.04% -11.47% -8.54%

Risk & Volatility

FRONTEO has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FRONTEO beats Castlight Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRONTEO Company Profile

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English. The company assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. It also provides Lit i View, an online eDiscovery software, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clients' data and documents. In addition, the company offers electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enables the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; forensic tools; and Lit i View XAMINER, a digital forensic software, and other related hardware and software products. Further, it helps to create document management procedures; conduct corporate risk audits; and comply with legal requirements to provide information to stakeholders. Additionally, the company provides AI solutions in the fields of business intelligence, healthcare, and digital communications. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms, and other organizations under the FRONTEO, KIBIT, and Landscaping brands. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

