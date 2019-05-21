Reviewing ALSTOM/ADR (ALSMY) and L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY)

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) and L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ALSTOM/ADR and L OREAL CO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALSTOM/ADR 0 0 3 0 3.00 L OREAL CO/ADR 1 3 2 0 2.17

Dividends

ALSTOM/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. L OREAL CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. L OREAL CO/ADR pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ALSTOM/ADR and L OREAL CO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALSTOM/ADR N/A N/A N/A L OREAL CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ALSTOM/ADR has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L OREAL CO/ADR has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALSTOM/ADR and L OREAL CO/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALSTOM/ADR $9.30 billion 1.03 $556.13 million N/A N/A L OREAL CO/ADR $31.81 billion 4.74 $4.60 billion $1.67 32.23

L OREAL CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ALSTOM/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of L OREAL CO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

L OREAL CO/ADR beats ALSTOM/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products. It is also involved in the design and installation solutions for track laying; the electrification of and power supply to lines; and supply and installation electromechanical equipment. In addition, the company provides urban and main-line rail systems to manage trains, signaling, infrastructure, and services; and maintenance, modernization, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors, traction systems, switchgears, auxiliary converters, traction transformers, feeding systems, and dampers. Alstom SA has a strategic partnership with Cosmotech to develop a new application to improve the efficiency of a rail system. Alstom SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, BIolage, Pureology, Decléor, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, and Roger&Gallet brands. The company sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

