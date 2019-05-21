Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will announce $119.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.05 million to $120.57 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $119.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $482.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.88 million to $486.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $493.41 million, with estimates ranging from $481.25 million to $508.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.49. 9,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

