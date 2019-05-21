Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cyberark Software Ltd’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CYBR)

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cyberark Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.42 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CYBR. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cyberark Software to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.55.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $127.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.87. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $133.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 2,490.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the first quarter worth $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 910.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

