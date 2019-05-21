Repro-Med Systems (REPR) versus Invo Bioscience (IVOB) Head to Head Contrast

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Invo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro-Med Systems 2.38% 12.29% 10.30% Invo Bioscience -585.49% N/A -117.54%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Repro-Med Systems and Invo Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Invo Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Invo Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 3.57 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 115.25 -$3.08 million N/A N/A

Repro-Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Invo Bioscience.

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats Invo Bioscience on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

