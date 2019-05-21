Rentberry Hits Market Capitalization of $347,384.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $347,384.00 and $389.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00399915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.86 or 0.01309062 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00155761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004644 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

