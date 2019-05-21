Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

REGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $614.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $478.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.79 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Gary Haer sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $197,024.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $824,268.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Delbert Christensen bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,267.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,154.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,895,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,463,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,743,000 after buying an additional 801,780 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,167,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after buying an additional 266,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 808,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after buying an additional 197,754 shares during the period.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

