Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries makes up about 2.4% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TR. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,041,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 696,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 437,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/reilly-herbert-faulkner-iii-has-5-36-million-holdings-in-tootsie-roll-industries-inc-tr.html.

NYSE:TR opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.