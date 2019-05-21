Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2019 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2019 – Hudbay Minerals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Hudbay Minerals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

5/8/2019 – Hudbay Minerals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2019 – Hudbay Minerals had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/24/2019 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2019 – Hudbay Minerals had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

HBM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. 1,636,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,413. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 357.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.