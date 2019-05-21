Raytheon (RTN) Shares Bought by Hanson McClain Inc.

Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 393.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 670.8% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTN opened at $180.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $214.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.36.

In related news, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,840.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $1,748,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,360.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,062 shares of company stock worth $2,544,079. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

