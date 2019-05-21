Raven Industries (RAVN) Announces Earnings Results

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ RAVN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,615. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Rick Parod purchased 2,600 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.05 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Rykhus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $353,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,892.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

