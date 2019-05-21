Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $136,000 Position in General Electric (GE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in General Electric by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

In related news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/quinn-opportunity-partners-llc-takes-136000-position-in-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.