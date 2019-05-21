QUINADS Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $35,375.00 and approximately $34,421.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00536652 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024830 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007249 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,195,256,946 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

