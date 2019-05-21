Questor Technology Inc (QST) Senior Officer Sells C$86,005.00 in Stock

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 16,700 shares of Questor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total transaction of C$86,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,120.

Shares of CVE:QST traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.16. The company had a trading volume of 64,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,732. The firm has a market cap of $139.41 million and a PE ratio of 20.23. Questor Technology Inc has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$5.36.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.98 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc will post 0.540000014345351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

