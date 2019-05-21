Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Saul Centers Inc Decreased by Analyst (BFS)

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $54.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.21 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $545,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

