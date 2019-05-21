Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Mogo Finance Technology Inc Lifted by B. Riley (MOGO)

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley also issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.48. Mogo Finance Technology has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.00.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,609.72% and a negative net margin of 36.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mogo Finance Technology during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mogo Finance Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mogo Finance Technology by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

