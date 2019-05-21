Provident Bancorp (PVBC) & Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Financial Contrast

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Provident Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Provident Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Northrim BanCorp pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $46.52 million 4.91 $9.32 million N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $96.34 million 2.52 $20.00 million $2.86 12.41

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 19.46% 7.68% 1.00% Northrim BanCorp 20.56% 9.91% 1.35%

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Provident Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc. outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc., is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients. We are committed to strengthening the economic development of the regions we serve, by working closely with businesses and private clients and delivering superior products and high-touch services to meet their banking needs. The Provident has offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. All deposits are insured in full through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF).

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection for savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking services, automatic transfers and payments, People Pay services, external and wire transfers, bill pay services, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt services, remote deposit capture services, account reconciliation and positive pay services, merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 15 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

