Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 683 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 325,000 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,994. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 171.27%. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4953 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.71%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

