Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,760,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,542,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,632,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,912,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,676 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,757,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,322,000 after acquiring an additional 229,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,974,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,893,000 after acquiring an additional 329,598 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,728,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,972,000 after acquiring an additional 215,985 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,631.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,286.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,153,999.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

