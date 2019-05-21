Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 420.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Walmart by 2,899.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,058,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,233,545,000 after buying an additional 3,058,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after buying an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $161,400,000 after buying an additional 1,440,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,761,729,000 after buying an additional 1,110,593 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,139,696 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total transaction of $113,650,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $425,106.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,255,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,521,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

