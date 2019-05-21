Polaris Industries (PII) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $96.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $131.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $786,503.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr acquired 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,358.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

