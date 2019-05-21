PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

PNC stock opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $152.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.69 per share, with a total value of $62,845.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

