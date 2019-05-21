Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) and PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Critical Analysis

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners and PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67 PNC Financial Services Group 0 10 3 0 2.23

Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $63.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.76%. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $143.63, suggesting a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than PNC Financial Services Group.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNC Financial Services Group pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and PNC Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.15 billion 3.76 $359.44 million $4.74 11.84 PNC Financial Services Group $19.99 billion 2.97 $5.30 billion $10.71 12.26

PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 30.80% 9.53% 1.51% PNC Financial Services Group 25.93% 11.20% 1.39%

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats PNC Financial Services Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operates 114 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 38 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and global trade services, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds and investment strategies. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,372 branches and 9,162 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

