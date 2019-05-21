PFG Advisors Takes Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,211,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,710 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,211,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 154,119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 885,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,087,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 701,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 252,822 shares during the period.

MNA opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

