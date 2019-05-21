PFG Advisors Has $998,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $83.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

