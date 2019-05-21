Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) CFO Aviv Efrat Acquires 8,200 Shares

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 8,200 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $98,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at $544,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aviv Efrat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Aviv Efrat acquired 8,200 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $98,810.00.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $466.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFLT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

