Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $728.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.68. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.30 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANGO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

