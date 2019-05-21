Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in Mongodb Inc (MDB)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 30.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 636.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Shares of MDB opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $154.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.47% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Eliot Horowitz sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $721,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $1,978,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,925 shares of company stock valued at $26,066,704 in the last 90 days. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

