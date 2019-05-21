Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,295 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 106.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,241,000 after buying an additional 10,353,931 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,136,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,849,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,873,000 after buying an additional 116,262 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,453,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,759,000 after buying an additional 988,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,355,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,105,000 after buying an additional 73,955 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.56. 79,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,066. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

