Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,016,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,928,000. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 110,548 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $769,028.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 398,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,340,208.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,227 shares of company stock valued at $894,584 in the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

Shares of PE opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $427.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

