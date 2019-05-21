Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PZZA. Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.
Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51.
In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 200,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $10,146,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,196,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,365,874.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 114,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $6,009,874.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,239,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,829,623.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth about $4,236,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.