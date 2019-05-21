Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PZZA. Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $398.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 200,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $10,146,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,196,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,365,874.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 114,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $6,009,874.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,239,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,829,623.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth about $4,236,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

