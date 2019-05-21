Panasonic (PCRFY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, Nomura reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Panasonic in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

PCRFY stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

