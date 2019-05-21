Overstock.com (OSTK) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $9.90. Overstock.com shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 2260367 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $370.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.28%. The business had revenue of $367.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,025.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $771,000 and sold 910,305 shares worth $10,789,683. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Overstock.com by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

