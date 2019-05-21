Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Price Target Raised to $3.75

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $1.75 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.89% from the company’s current price.

OESX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.87.

OESX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 651,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 15.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,534,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 474,552 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,196,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

