Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Price Target Raised to $3.75

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $1.75 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.89% from the company’s current price.
OESX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.87.
OESX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.93.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.
