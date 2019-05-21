Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hologic by 3,960.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,222,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,649 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $818.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $585,888.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $200,985.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,836. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

