Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Generac comprises approximately 1.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Generac by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,642,983.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $757,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $1,098,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,440,869.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,816,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

GNRC opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $60.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $470.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.73 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

