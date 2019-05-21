Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Stake Decreased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

ORI stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

