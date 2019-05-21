Old Port Advisors Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 700,301.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,010,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 516,913 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $180,236,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,516,567,000 after acquiring an additional 113,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 92.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 226,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $454,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108,848 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,181.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,146,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,635 shares of company stock valued at $25,093,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,858.97 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

