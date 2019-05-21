OFS Capital (OFS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. OFS Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. OFS Capital has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $12.80.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

